Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,460 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Nuance Communications worth $80,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,880,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,751,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

