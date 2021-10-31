Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,274 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Incyte worth $78,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 307,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

