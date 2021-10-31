Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $74,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 209,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $507,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

