Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $77,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,225,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

