Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $69,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

