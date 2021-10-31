Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Charter Communications by 33.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 162,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Charter Communications by 280.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,196,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $674.89 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $578.76 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

