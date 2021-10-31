Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $674.89 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $578.76 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

