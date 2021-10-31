Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 6.1%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $661.77 and last traded at $663.35. 44,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 964,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.27.
A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.
The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $752.98 and its 200-day moving average is $722.98.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
