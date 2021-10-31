Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 6.1%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $661.77 and last traded at $663.35. 44,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 964,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $752.98 and its 200-day moving average is $722.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

