ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $106,632.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,272.31 or 1.00070143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00060124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00041779 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.06 or 0.00625212 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.