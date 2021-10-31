Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $618.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

