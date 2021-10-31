Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 5,000 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $75.80 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,790.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

