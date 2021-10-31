Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CIM opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after buying an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

