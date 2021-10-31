China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,872,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 12,816,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,259,188. China Infrastructure Construction has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

