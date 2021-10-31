China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNP stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.54%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

