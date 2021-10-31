China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 69,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

CXDC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.