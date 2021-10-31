Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

