Chronologic Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $293,999.36 and approximately $540.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

