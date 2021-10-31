CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $189,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.04.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

