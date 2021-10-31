CIBC Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.05.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.