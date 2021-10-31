CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.68.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock opened at C$55.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.8099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.