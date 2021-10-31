Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

CINF stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.