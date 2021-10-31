Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 1,428,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CPXGF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

