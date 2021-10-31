Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter.

CINR opened at $16.25 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Earnings History for Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

