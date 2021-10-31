Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter.

CINR opened at $16.25 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

