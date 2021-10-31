Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

