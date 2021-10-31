Citigroup Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.63.

ODFL opened at $341.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $344.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

