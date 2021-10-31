Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

