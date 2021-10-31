Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Citrix Systems worth $68,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 141,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,087.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS opened at $94.73 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

