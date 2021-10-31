Civilization (CIV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $712,552.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $33.09 million and $712,552.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

