Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLRM stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,898,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

