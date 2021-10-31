Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70 to $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 5,247,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,401. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.