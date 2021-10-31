Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 81.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

