Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.07.

CLNE stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

