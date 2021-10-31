Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 52-Week High at $192.49

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.49 and last traded at $191.96, with a volume of 102202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock worth $114,355,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.