Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 1,088.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,196 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.28% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

