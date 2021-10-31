CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet cut CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52-week low of $147.80 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

