CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

