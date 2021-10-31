CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

