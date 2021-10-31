CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

CMS opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

