CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHHC. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHHC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

