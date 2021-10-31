CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRZN. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Shares of CRZN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.