CNH Partners LLC Buys 60,405 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 1,345.6% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 139,624 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,972,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Population Health Investment by 42.9% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Population Health Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 670,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of Population Health Investment stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.