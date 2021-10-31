CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,192,000.

Shares of GLSPU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

