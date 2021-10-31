CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.