CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

