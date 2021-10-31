Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

