Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.33. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 68.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

