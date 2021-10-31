Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.75

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 21146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

