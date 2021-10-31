Coin Artist (COIN) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002434 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $2,263.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00225357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00096594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.