ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 30.3% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $93.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013972 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,271,170,641 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

