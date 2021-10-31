Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 613,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

